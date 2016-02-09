FM meets with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 8 Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov met with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shamshad Akhtar.

The meeting focused on the intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ESCAP. Thus, in order to strengthen regional sustainable development efforts of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in 2014 Kazakhstan with the assistance of ESCAP extended support to 12 countries in the Pacific region to promote biogas-based renewable energy. In addition, last year the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and ESCAP signed a memorandum on the joint implementation of sustainable development priorities within the Green Bridge Partnership Programme.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to establish an international UN center for the development of "green technologies and investment projects" in Astana based on the infrastructure of EXPO 2017, Kazakh Foreign Ministry informs.

"I am convinced that the participation of ESCAP and its member states in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will make a significant contribution to solving the problem of global climate change, which is one of the key conditions for sustainable development, poverty reduction and ensuring socio-economic well-being of all countries in the region," Idrissov said.

UN Under-Secretary-General Akhtar visited Kazakhstan to prepare for the 72th session of ESCAP, which will be held on May 15-19, 2016 in Bangkok and devoted to the development of Central Asia and landlocked countries. The event will be held as part of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.