FM partakes in 3d summit of the Pacific Islands Development Forum

SUVA. KAZINFORM - On September 2, 2015 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov paid a visit to the Republic of Fiji to take part in the Third Summit of the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF), Kazinform refers to Foreign Ministry.

In his statement made at the event E. Idrissov noted, that "although it may seem surprising at first sight, Kazakhstan and the Pacific Island countries face common challenges - the remoteness from the world's development centres, trade routes and hubs. As Kazakhstan is surrounded by land, so island developing countries are surrounded by ocean." "We are proud of what our country has achieved over little more than two decades of independence, but we strive for further development and making even more significant contribution to strengthen global security and ensure sustainable development," the Minister said, presenting the bid of Kazakhstan for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. "The development experience of Kazakhstan as an upper middle-income country can be actively used by developing island states," - E. Idrissov said. The Kazakh Foreign Minister also called attention to the commitment of our country to a more efficient natural resources management and to the transition to a "green" economy which is implemented as a part of the Green Bridge Partnership Programme elaborated jointly with the UN Economic Commission for Europe and ESCAP which received support at "Rio +20", the UN Conference on Sustainable Development. The Minister stressed that the issues of sustainable energy supplies will play a more significant role, therefore Kazakhstan selected "Future Energy" as the theme of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017. He invited the countries in Oceania to take part in the exhibition in Astana and to contribute to the development of alternative energy sources. The Forum discussions revealed a serious practical interest of island nations in the Kazakhstan's initiatives both in terms of contribution to the development of innovative technologies as well as the exchange of experience in this area and in terms of strengthening bilateral relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the Forum, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held official talks with the President of Nauru Baron Waqa, the Vice President of Micronesia Yosiwo Palikkun George, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry of Vanuatu Christophe Emelee as well as the PIDF Secretary General Amena Yauvoli. During the meeting with the President of Nauru the development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic sectors between the two countries as well as the cooperation in the international arena on topical international issues were discussed. E. Idrissov presented the international initiative of Kazakhstan to B. Waqa and announced the country's bid for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. The Foreign Minister noted that Kazakhstan's bid was put forward in accordance with the principles of fair and equitable geographical rotation and adequate representation of all Member States of the Asia-Pacific Group in the UN Security Council. The authorities and companies of the Republic of Nauru were invited to participate in "EXPO-2017" in Astana. "EXPO-2017" will be a place where "know-how", breakthrough and promising projects in the field of alternative and renewable energy will be exposed," - the Minister stressed. The meeting with Yosiwo Palikkun George served as a venue to discuss the establishment of closer economic, trade and political partnership between Kazakhstan and Micronesia. The sides expressed interest to develop fruitful cooperation in the international arena through regular consultations and coordination of efforts in various multilateral institutions. The discussion with Christophe Emelee allowed for an exchange of views on the prospects of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation. "Given that the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Vanuatu were established not so long ago, we are looking forward to create a positive trend in the development of bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations," - E. Idrissov noted.