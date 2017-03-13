  • kz
    FM promises to prevent any interference in former Kazakh-Turkish High Schools’ activity

    14:56, 13 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has promised to prevent interference in former Kazakh-Turkish High Schools' activity (renamed as Bilim-Innovation High Schools), Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    “I confirm once again that Kazakh-Turkish High Schools underwent the rebranding process, i.e. they have new names and they use curriculums in compliance with the academic programs approved in the Republic Kazakhstan. They are under the guidance of the relevant local executive authorities of Kazakhstan. And we will not allow any interference in the activity of educational institutions located in Kazakhstan,” Kairat Abdrakhmanov stated on the sidelines of the Governmental Hour session in the Majilis.

