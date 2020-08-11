FM says S. Korea could contribute to G7 summit by sharing its COVID-19 experience

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Tuesday South Korea could contribute to the Group of Seven (G7) summit on the topic of coronavirus response, Yonhap reports.

She made the remark as she returned from a three-day trip to Germany, where she held strategic talks with her German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on a range of topics, including Seoul's possible participation as an observer in the upcoming G7 meeting to be hosted by the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea in May of inviting other countries, including South Korea, Australia, India and Russia. to the forum. The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States.

«As COVID-19 has become the world's biggest issue this year, we are a country that has the ability and capacity to fully contribute to that end,» she told reporters upon arriving at Incheon International Airport.

«We should have agenda items in which we can contribute. I believe that the government should use every opportunity to contribute to the international community,» she said.

Regarding Trump's recent remark that he wants to host the summit after the November presidential election, not in September as originally planned, Kang said Seoul has not been informed of the schedule by Washington.

G7 members, such as Japan and Germany, have expressed opposition to expanding the group, although German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that his country welcomes South Korea's participation in the summit meeting, not Russia's.