  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FM Tleuberdi holds talks with his Korean counterpart

    11:53, 16 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held talks with his Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Ahead of the forum our minister held a bilateral meeting with his Korean counterpart. Naturally, this issue (tightening regulations on Kazakhstanis’ departures – author’s note) was also discussed with the Korean side. I cannot disclose the details yet», told Aibek Smadiyarov, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to reporters.

    He previously said that as of September 1, 2019, more than 10 thousand Kazakhstanis are staying illegally in South Korea.

    It should be noted that today 12th Cooperation Forum «Republic of Korea – Central Asia» is being held at the level of foreign ministers. The event is taking place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!