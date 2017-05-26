Fmr FC Aktobe director guilty of embezzlement

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The Court in Aktobe announced a verdict in the case against the former general director of FC Aktobe Dmitry Vasilyev and former head of the regional department of physical culture and sports Yeskendirbek Makhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dmitry Vasiliev has been sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation, and a life ban to hold executive positions in state organizations and organizations in which the state's share exceeds 50 percent.

Yeskendirbek Makhanov has been sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property, and a life ban to hold senior positions in civil service.

As it was reported, Dmitry Vasilyev was charged under the Article 176 of the Criminal Code "Conversion or Embezzlement of entrusted other people's property."

Yeskendirbek Makhanov is accused under the same article, as well as under the Article 308 "Abuse of authority or official powers".

Both Vasilyev and Makhanov disagreed with the charges brought against them.

The verdict did not come into force.