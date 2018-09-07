FMs of Kazakhstan and Angola held talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Manuel Augusto, the Minister of External Relations, Special Envoy of Angola's President, has paid his first visit to Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Minister of External Relations Manuel Augusto met to coordinate positions on pressing issues of regional and international agenda, made an evaluation of the current state and defined prospects for bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

As stated there, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to development of bilateral ties with Angola. Lots of Angola's students studied in Kazakhstan who hold important positions in their country now. Kazakhstani experts took an active part in building industrial facilities in Angola after the country declared its independence in 1975.