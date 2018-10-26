FNC presents UAE youth empowerment model in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UAE youth empowerment model has been presented in a conference hosted by Astana recently in the presence of representatives from 35 world countries and over 200 speakers from a number of parliaments, state departments and academic organisations, WAM reports.

Engineer Aza Soliman, member of the Federal National Council, spoke during the conference, which was titled "Investing in Youth: Leaving No One Behind". She highlighted the UAE youth empowerment vision and the efforts made by the government to involve Emirati youth in decision-making.



"Emirati youth themselves are steering the helm of their causes as we have the world's youngest minister who is entrusted with the youth affairs portfolio," she said.



She called on the participants to unleash youth' potential and utilise their talent and energies.