FNC Speaker, Kazakhstan official discuss strengthening bilateral ties

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, has met with Bektas Beknazarov, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the World Tolerance Summit, currently being held in Dubai, WAM reports.

During the meeting, attended by FNC Secretary-General Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, the two sides discussed many topics, including enhancing parliamentary cooperation.



Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the UAE has excellent strategic relations with Kazakhstan, which enjoys the full support of the two countries' leaders.

The two sides emphasised the importance of establishing a parliamentary friendship committee, to further strengthen trade and investment, cultural, and political ties between the two countries.



Beknazarov said that the UAE and Kazakhstan have distinguished ties reflected in ambitious policies that are supported by the leadership and governments of the two countries, adding that said ties will only see future growth.



He praised the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, noting that the UAE is the leading Arab country engaging in economic trade activities with Kazakhstan.



Beknazarov went on to express his happiness at attending the World Tolerance Summit, adding that the event is a platform that supports constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas between cultures, confirming the UAE's keenness to spread the message of tolerance and promote hope and optimism globally.