Fog and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, primarily, snowfall is forecast for southern, south-eastern and central parts of the republic. Fog and black ice as well as strong wind are predicted for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and black ice are forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Gusts of wind in South Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20m/s with fog to cover some areas at night.



Wind speed in Atyrau and Mangistau regions will rise to 15-20m/s. Dust storm is expected in Mangistau region too.