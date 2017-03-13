Fog and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snow) is predicted for southern and south-eastern parts of the country on March 13. Fog and ice slick as well as stiff wind are forecast for some areas. Dust storm will hit south-western regions.

Fog will cover Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and black ice are forecast for Zhambyl region with strong wind to hit at night and in the morning.

Fog will descend in the South Kazakhstan region, with gusts of wind to increase to 15-20m/s at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in Mangistau region will rise to 15-20m/s. Dust storm is expected there as well.

Gusts of wind in Atyrau region will increase to 15-20m/s.