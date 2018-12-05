Fog and black ice predicted in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that storm is approaching Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region on December 6-8. Eastern, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit the region on December 7-8. Chances of storm are 90-95%.



Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed in Atyrau region on December 6-7. The city of Atyrau will see analogous conditions. Probability of storm will be 80-85%.