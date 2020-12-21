Fog and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and blizzard are expected in Akmola, Karaganda and Mangistau regions.

On December 22 fog and ground blizzard will batter Akmola region. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will blanket Karaganda region on December 22-23.

Fog and ice-slick are forecast to grip Mangistau region in the nighttime on December 22. Chances of storm are high.

As earlier reported, warm spell and blizzard are expected in the country’s north on December 22-24.