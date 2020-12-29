Fog and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It is expected to snow today in the country’s northwest, north, centre and east. Fog, ground blizzard and high wind are in store, Kazhydromet reports.

North Kazakhstan is set to face today fog, ground blizzard and high wind gusting 15-20m/s.

Ground blizzard, high wind are forecast to batter Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar regions.

High wind is to sweep through Zhalanashkol in Almaty region.

Ground blizzard, strong wind are expected today in East Kazakhstan during the day.

Fog is predicted locally in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Bitter frosts are to grip the north of Almaty region in the nighttime.