Fog and frost persist in Kazakhstan on Friday
In South-Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, winds will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s, gusting up to 30 m/s. Snowstorms are expected in the mountainous areas of South-Kazakhstan region.
Snowstorms are expected in Aktobe region. Winds here will reach 18 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s.
Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions will see snowstorms, fog, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s in Zhambyl region.
Fogs will blanket Karaganda and Mangystau regions on Friday. Winds speeds here will reach 15-20 m/s.
Strong winds up to 15/20 m/s are expected in Atyrau region.
West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be enveloped in a blanket of fog.
Extreme cold temperatures persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, as well as parts of South-Kazakhstan region.