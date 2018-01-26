Fog and frost persist in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts cold and dry weather in Kazakhstan on Friday with winds strengthening, fog, and snowstorms in some parts of the country.

In South-Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, winds will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s, gusting up to 30 m/s. Snowstorms are expected in the mountainous areas of South-Kazakhstan region.

Snowstorms are expected in Aktobe region. Winds here will reach 18 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s.

Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions will see snowstorms, fog, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s in Zhambyl region.

Fogs will blanket Karaganda and Mangystau regions on Friday. Winds speeds here will reach 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15/20 m/s are expected in Atyrau region.

West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be enveloped in a blanket of fog.

Extreme cold temperatures persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, as well as parts of South-Kazakhstan region.