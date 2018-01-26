  • kz
    Fog and frost persist in Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:30, 26 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts cold and dry weather in Kazakhstan on Friday with winds strengthening, fog, and snowstorms in some parts of the country.  

    In South-Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, winds will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s, gusting up to 30 m/s. Snowstorms are expected in the mountainous areas of South-Kazakhstan region.

    Snowstorms are expected in Aktobe region. Winds here will reach 18 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s.

    Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions will see snowstorms, fog, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s in Zhambyl region.

    Fogs will blanket Karaganda and Mangystau regions on Friday. Winds speeds here will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Strong winds up to 15/20 m/s are expected in Atyrau region.

    West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be enveloped in a blanket of fog.

    Extreme cold temperatures persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, as well as parts of South-Kazakhstan region.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
