Fog and gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that disturbed weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today. Chances of precipitation will be high in southern Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice, bleak wind and drifting snow are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-30 mps in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.



Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



The national weather service adds that black ice will cover roads in Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.



Blizzard may hit some parts of Mangistau region.