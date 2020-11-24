  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fog and heavy precipitation in store for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

    22:00, 24 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists has issued storm alerts for five regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted in West Kazakhstan region on November 25.

    Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog on November 25.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in Kostanay and Akmola regions as well.

    Heavy precipitation (mix of rain and snow) is forecast for Mangistau region on November 25. Some roads in the region will covered in black ice.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!