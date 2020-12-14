Fog and high wind to grip Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected to blanket today North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions with high predicted locally. Chances of storm are high.

Strong wind is forecast to batter Mangistau region gusting 15-20 m/s, locally up to 18 m/s.

West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are also set to wake up today to foggy streets. Chances of storm are high.