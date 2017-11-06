Fog and ice expected across the country on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, frontal passage will cause rain and snow across Kazakhstan on Monday. Precipitation is expected only the west and north-west of Kazakhstan. Forecasters also warn of winds strengthening, fog and ice in some parts of the country.

Fog will blanket Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions. Winds here will reach 15-20 m/s, ice will cover the roads.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in parts of South-Kazakhstan region on Monday.

It will be foggy in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Ice will cover the roads in Kostanai and Pavlodar regions.