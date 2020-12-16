Fog and ice-slick expected in 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected to grip today Karaganda region. Chances of storm are high.

West Kazakhstan is to face today fog locally. Chances of storm are high.

Fog, ground blizzard are forecast to batter Akmola region with high wind predicted locally.

Ice slick is to form on the roads in Mangistau region. High wind is to sweep through the region.

Strong wind is forecast to hit Atyrau region. Chances of storm are high.