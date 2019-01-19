Fog and ice slick forecast for Kazakhstan Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unstable weather with precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog are to blanket Almaty region, wind gusting 22-27 m/s and even 30m/s is to hit Zhalanashkol.



Fog, wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 25 m/s in the night are forecast for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.



Mangistau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan regions are to face fog and ice slick. Wind is to batter Mangistau and Kyzylorda at a speed of 15-20 m/s.



Fog is expected locally in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.