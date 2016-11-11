Fog and ice slick forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unstable weather for the most parts of Kazakhstan on November 11. Some areas will be hit by snow drift and snowfall. Black ice is expected too. Weather without precipitation will dominate in south-western and southern regions only.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions. Black ice and snow drift are forecast there too.

Fog and ice slick are expected in Kostanay region.

Black ice, fog and stiff wind are forecast for Karaganda region.

Wind speed in Almaty and Zhambyl regions will increase to 15-20 m per s in the morning and at night. Fog will descend in the regions too.

Fog and stiff wind are predicted for Mangystau region.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Ice slick and stiff wind are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.