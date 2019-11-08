Fog and ice slick forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan due to the anticyclone forming over the western and southern regions on November 8. North-western, northern and eastern regions only will see precipitation, gusting wind, snowstorm and ice slick. Fog will blanket some areas, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Ice slick and blizzard are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Wind speed in Akmola region may reach 15-20mps and 23-28mps in some areas. Fog will descend in the region as well.

Foggy and windy conditions as well as black ice are predicted in Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Ground blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan.

A 15-20mps wind, nighttime and morning fog, ice slick and ground blizzard are forecast in Karaganda region.

Fog will descend in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and in Almaty regions.