Fog and ice slick to hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 11-13, Kazinform reports.

A ridge of the Siberian anticyclone slowly retreats to the east giving the way to warm atmospheric fronts moving from the south of the European part of Russia. Warm air accompanied by precipitation will cause ice slick and fog in the greater part of Kazakhstan leaving roads icy and slippery and dangerous in the morning and evening, the release reads.