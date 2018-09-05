Fog and snowy rain to hit Kazakhstan in three coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A high altitude cyclone is being formed over the northern regions of Kazakhstan to set the tone in the greater part of the country in three coming days.

Rains will fall across northern, central and eastern regions. Snowy rains will hit the north of Kazakhstan on Saturday night with fog predicted in the morning and evening.

The west, south and south-east will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports. Air temperature is expected to reach long-time annual average means the countrywide.