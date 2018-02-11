Fog and strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will bring stray flurry in the northwest and south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

There will be no precipitation in other parts of the country. Patches of fog and increase of wind are expected.

In the districts near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, winds will strengthen up to 20-25 m/s with 30 m/s gusts.

As to Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog and 15-20 m/s winds are expected. Moreover, East Kazakhstan region will see low-drifting snow.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.