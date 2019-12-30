  • kz
    Fog, black ice in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday

    07:08, 30 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A cyclone from the Black Sea will influence the weather in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, snowstorm, black ice on roads are expected in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will gust here to 15-20 m/s.

    Dense fog patches are predicted for Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe regions. Wind will blow with the strength of 17-22 m/s in the area of Alakol lakes, Almaty region.

    Snowstorm and fog are also expected in North-Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Strong wind will gust to 15-20 m/s.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl region. Residents of the regions are warned about icy roads and strong wind reaching 15–20 m/s.


