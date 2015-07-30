Fog blankets regions of Kazakhstan early Thursday morning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Northern and eastern Kazakhstan will be tormented by inclement weather with rains, gusty wind and hail today, July 30. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is to batter Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions. Hail may hit East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog. Extreme heat will grip Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.