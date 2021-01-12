Fog, blizzard, high wind in store for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists has issued storm alert for seven regions of the country as well as the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, blizzard, and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 and even 23-28 mps are forecast for Karaganda region on January 13. Blizzard and westerly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps may hit Karaganda city at night on January 13. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Blowing snow, fog, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for East Kazakhstan region on January 13.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region on January 13. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Parts of Akmola region will see blizzard, fog, northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on January 13. Chances of blizzard will be high in Kokshetau city on the same day. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Turkestan region will observe heavy precipitation (a mix of rain and snow) at night on January 13. Fog, blizzard, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the region on January 13. Shymkent city will be steeped in fog at night and in the morning on January 13. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through Turkestan city on January 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region on January 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Southwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28 and even 30 mps is predicted for Zhambyl region and Taraz city.