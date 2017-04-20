  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fog forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

    07:03, 20 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. Only northern, central, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog and gusty wind are expected in some parts of the country. 

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

     

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!