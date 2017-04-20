Fog forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. Only northern, central, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog and gusty wind are expected in some parts of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.