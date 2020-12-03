Fog, frosts and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 4 Turkestan region is set to face fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan tomorrow. Chances of storm are high.

Akmola region will also brace for fog and ground blizzard with high wind predicted locally. Chances of storm are high.

Severe frosts will grip the northern part of Mangistau region with mercury dropping as low as to -22 degrees of Celsius. Ice will form on the roads. Chances of storm are high.