Fog, ice, and storm in store for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan on Nov 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5 regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert on November 17, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Fog is expected to coat Kostanay region here and there. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

15-20mps easterly wind is to hit Mangistau region and the city of Aktau locally. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Occasional fog and ice slick are to strike Almaty region. Westerly wind turning northeast, gusting up to 15-20mps in places at night, is expected as well. Ice is predicted for Talgykorgan city at night. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On November 17-19, fog and ice are expected to hit Zhambyl region locally. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in places is forecast for November 17 in the afternoon, reaching up to 25mps on November 18-19.

Occasional fog and ice are in store for the city of Taraz. Probability of storm is 90-95%.