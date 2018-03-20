Fog, ice and strong winds in store for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather pattern will persist on most of the country's territory on Tuesday, according to Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan's met office warns of precipitation in the form of rain and snow, as well as icy road conditions and winds strengthening in some areas. Parts of the country will be blanketed in fog.

Fog, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, causing blowing snow are expected in North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Winds speeds in Almaty region will reach 20-25 m/s.

Fog, icy road conditions and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in places in Akmola and Kostanay regions. Akmola region will see a snowstorm.

Strong gusty winds up to 18 m/s, fog and ice are expected in Aktobe region on Tuesday.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are predicted for Zhambyl region.

Parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions will be covered in fog.