Fog, ice expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause some precipitation on Tuesday afternoon in northern parts of the country. Kazhydromet also expects fog, ice slick, wind strengthenig that will cause low snowstorms in some parts of the country.

In Almaty, North-Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions at night and in the morning, patchy fog is expected. Wind in Zhalanashakol area in Almaty region will reach up to 18-23 m/s.

During the day roads in North-Kazakhstan will be icy. And wind will reach 15-20 m/s causing blowing snow.

Patchy fog is expected during the night in South Kazakhstan region. Wind will strengthen in places up to 15-20 m/s.

In Atyrau region patchy fog and ice are expected.

In Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, meteorologists expect fog.