    Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard expected in Kazakhstan

    07:32, 16 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for February 16, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ice-slick, fog and ground blizzard are expected to grip today Karaganda region. Fog is set to blanket Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Ice-slick is expected to form on the roads in Mangistau region.

    Akmola and Kostanay regions are forecast to brace for fog, ground blizzard and ice-slick. High wind is forecast to sweep though Akmola region.

