Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard to grip Kazakhstan
18:21, 18 January 2021
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for six regions of Kazakhstan for January 19.
Fog will blanket tomorrow Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.
Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s will sweep through East Kazakhstan.
Ground blizzard and high wind are also expected in Karaganda region.
Ice-slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda region.
West Kazakhstan is also forecast to face fog and ground blizzard.
Fog and ice-slick are predicted to grip tomorrow Atyrau region.