    Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard to grip Kazakhstan

    18:21, 18 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for six regions of Kazakhstan for January 19.

    Fog will blanket tomorrow Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

    Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s will sweep through East Kazakhstan.

    Ground blizzard and high wind are also expected in Karaganda region.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda region.

    West Kazakhstan is also forecast to face fog and ground blizzard.

    Fog and ice-slick are predicted to grip tomorrow Atyrau region.


