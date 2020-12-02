  • kz
    Fog, ice-slick and severe frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s regions

    21:02, 02 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On December 4 Zhambyl region will face heavy snowfalls with fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard predicted on December 3-5. Chances of storm are high.

    On December 3-5 Karaganda region will brace for fog and ice-slick. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

    Severe frosts will grip Mangistau region tomorrow in the night. Chances of storm are high.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
