Fog, ice slick and strong wind forecast for Kazakhstan March 22
Fof will blanket Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast there.
Wind speed in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will rise to 15-20 m per s. Fog, ice-slick and snow drift are expected there too.
In Pavlodar region, wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s with ice slick to cover the roads.
Snow drift, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and black ice are predicted for Aktobe region.
Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region. In the daytime, wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s. Ice slick is expected there too.
Foggy and windy weather and dust storms will grip South Kazakhstan region.
Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20 m per s.
Fog will cover Mangistau and Atyrau regions as well as Zhambyl region at night. Wind speed in Zhambyl region will rise to 15-20 m per s.
Fog is expected in Almaty region too. In the area of Zhalanashkol, wind speed will rise to 18-23 m per s.