Fog, ice slick and strong wind forecast for Kazakhstan March 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog, ice slick and stiff wind are expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Snow drift will hit northern regions. Southern and western regions only will enjoy sunny weather this day.

Fof will blanket Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast there.

Wind speed in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will rise to 15-20 m per s. Fog, ice-slick and snow drift are expected there too.

In Pavlodar region, wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s with ice slick to cover the roads.

Snow drift, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and black ice are predicted for Aktobe region.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region. In the daytime, wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s. Ice slick is expected there too.

Foggy and windy weather and dust storms will grip South Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will cover Mangistau and Atyrau regions as well as Zhambyl region at night. Wind speed in Zhambyl region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in Almaty region too. In the area of Zhalanashkol, wind speed will rise to 18-23 m per s.