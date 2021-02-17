Fog, ice-slick, high wind to batter Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan for February 17, Kazhydromet reports.

Mangistau region is to wake up today to foggy streets. Heavy precipitations (snow and rain), fog, ice-slick, fog are expected locally.

Ground blizzard will sweep through Aktobe region.

Fog and ice-slick are predicted to grip today Kyzylorda region.

Atyrau region is set to face heavy snowfall, locally blizzard, and ice-slick.

Fog, ground blizzard and ice-slick are to batter Akmola region with high wind predicted locally.

Fog and ground blizzard are also forecast to West Kazakhstan. Fog and ice-slick are to persist in Karaganda region on Wednesday.

Fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard are expected to hit Kostanay region, while fog is to blanket Zhambyl region. Snow and rain are to fall in Karaganda region.

Mets suggest that fog, blizzard and ice-slick, snow and rain are expected to grip today Pavlodar region, high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s is to roll through the region locally on February 18-19.