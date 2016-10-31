  • kz
    Fog, icy condition forecast on October 31

    08:08, 31 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On October 31 unstable weather with partial precipitation is expected in all areas of Kazakhstan. It may snow in the north. Foggy and icy conditions with win speed up to 15-20 m/s is forecast in some areas.

    According to Kazgidromet, in Mangystau, West-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan and daytime East-Kazakhstan there will be fogs, iced surface and wind increase to 15-20 m/s.

     

    In Almaty, South-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions it will be foggy and windy (15-20 m/s).

     

    In Karaganda region there will be fogs in some areas and iced surface in day time, wind 15-20 m/s.

     

    In Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Atyrau region there will be fogs.

     

    Partial fog and iced surface is expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

