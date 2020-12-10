Fog in store for 8 Kazakh rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning has been announced for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On December 11, fog is to coat Akmola region in places. Kostanay city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On the same day, occasional fog is expected in Kyzylorda region. Probability of storm is 90%.

Fog is to blanket Turkestan region here and there. Easterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there at daytime, is predicted as well.

Shymkent city is to see fog in places. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On December 11, occasional fog is forecast for West Kazakhstan region. Uralsk city is to see fog here and there at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On December 11-12, fog is to coat Karaganda region in places. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

On December 11, occasional fog and ice slick are to linger in places in North Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On December 11-13, Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog. Northeasterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is also predicted to hit in the afternoon of December 11 as well as on December 12-13. Fog is to coat Taraz city in places on December 11-13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.