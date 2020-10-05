Fog, rain, and snow: weather warning issued for Kazakh rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has announced weather warnings for several regions of Kazakhstan on October 5-7, Kazinform reports.

In the morning and afternoon of October 5, Kyzylorda region is to brace for northwesterly, northerly wind blowing 15-20 mos. High fire hazard is to persist at day time. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

On October 5-7, Zhambyl region is to expect fog to hit locally. Northwesterly wind turning northeast is to blow 15-20 mps here and there. The temperature is to drop to 3 degrees Celsius locally in the nighttime and morning of October 5-7.

Frosts with the temperature falling to 1-3 degrees Celsius are forecast for Taraz city in the nighttime and morning of October 7.

Turkestan region is to expect northwesterly wind to blow at 15-20 mps locally at day time. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

In the morning of October, fog is to blanket locally Kostanay region. Northerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps is also to hit the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for precipitations including rain showers and snow, with heavy ones locally, on October 5-6. Fog, ice and low snowstorm are also predicted. Wind at 15-20 mps blowing southwest turning northwest, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps is also in store for the region. In the afternoon of October 6, sharp temperature fall to 2-7 degrees Celsius is forecast. Probability of storm is 90%.