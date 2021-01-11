  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fog, snow and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan Tue

    19:01, 11 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    North Kazakhstan will brace tomorrow for snow, blizzard, high wind gusting locally up to 23-28 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog and ground blizzard will grip Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

    It will snow in Akmola region. Fog and blizzard are expected locally. Strong wind will sweep through the region.

    Ground blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan.

    Karaganda region will also face tomorrow fig and blizzard. High wind will gust at a speed of 23-28 m/s.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!