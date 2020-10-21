  • kz
    Fog, snow and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan

    18:37, 21 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital and seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On October 22 high wind is expected to roll through Nur-Sultan.

    Fog and ice-slick are forecast to grip Akmola region tomorrow. Chances of storm are high.

    Precipitations (mainly, snow), fog, ice-slick are to batter Aktobe region on October 22. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog and ice-slick are also expected in Kostanay region. High wind will sweep through the region.

    North Kazakhstan is to face on Thursday precipitations (rain, snow), locally fog and ice-slick. Wind will be gusting 15-20 m/s.

    Karaganda is also set to observe fog and ice-slick. Strong wind is expected there tomorrow.

    Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, 23 m/s will persist in Zhambyl region locally on October 23-24. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
