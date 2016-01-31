Fog, snowfall and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snowfall), fog, black ice, wind speed increase and blizzards keep dominating today's weather forecast in Kazakhstan.

As Kazhydromet informs, black ice and fog are expected in parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan and at night in Almaty regions.

Blizzards will hit some areas of Zhambyl region with wind speed increasing up to 15-20 m per s. Fog and ice slick are possible there.

Fog will blanket parts of Mangystau and Pavlodar regions.

Blizzard is forecast in some areas of Aktobe, Karaganda and Akmola regions. Wind speed at night will rise up to 15-20 m per s.

Kostanay region will have windy weather today (15-20 m per s) with blizzard striking parts.

Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per are forecast in Kyzylorda region.