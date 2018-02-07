Fog, snowstorms expected in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, west, north, east and south-east of the country will see precipitation, strong winds, and snowstorms on Wednesday. Large parts of the country will be covered in fog.

Strong winds up to 18-23 m/s and fog are expected in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Fog will blanket Zhambyl region.

Icy road conditions and fog are forecast in West Kazakhstan region.

Winds in Atyrau and Mangistau regions will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Parts of Mangistau region will be blanketed in fog.

Blowing snow and fog are expected in East and North-Kazakhstan regions. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will hit East Kazakhstan region.

Winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Aktobe region. Parts of the region will be covered in fog.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.