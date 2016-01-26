Fog, strong wind and precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected in the south and west of Kazakhstan. Fog, ice-slick, blizzard and strong wind are expected in spots.

As Kazhydromet informs, Zhambyl, Mangystau regions will have fog, ice-slick and strong wind.

Fog in spots and ice-slick are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Fog and strong wind are forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

Atyrau and Kostanay regions will have blizzard and strong wind today. Besides, ice-slick is also forecast for Kostanay region.

Aktobe region will have blizzards today.

North Kazakhstan region is expected to have windy weather.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions will also have windy weather.