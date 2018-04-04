Fog, strong winds in store for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory on Wednesday. Some rainfall is possible only in the west and south, Kazhydromet reports.

Mets warn of fog and winds strengthening across the country.

Squall and dust storms are expected in Kyzylorda region. Winds speeds there will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Patchy fog and strong winds up 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

Parts of Kostanay, Atyrau, and Almaty regions will be covered in fog in the early hours of Wednesday. WInds there will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Aktobe region.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Parts of West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions will be covered in fog.