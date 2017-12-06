Fog, strong winds in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday frontal passage will cause snow, fog, ice, and winds strengthening across the country.

Fog and winds up to 15-20 m/s causing blowing snow are expected in Akmola region.

West Kazakhstan region will see ice, snowstorms, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog will blanket Kostanay region. Forecasters also warn of winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will also hit Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Wind gusts in Mangistau region will reach 23 m/s.

Ice and fog are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Atyrau region.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.