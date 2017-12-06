  • kz
    Fog, strong winds in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:27, 06 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday frontal passage will cause snow, fog, ice, and winds strengthening across the country.  

    Fog and winds up to 15-20 m/s causing blowing snow are expected in Akmola region.

    West Kazakhstan region will see ice, snowstorms, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    Patchy fog will blanket Kostanay region. Forecasters also warn of winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will also hit Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Wind gusts in Mangistau region will reach 23 m/s.

    Ice and fog are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Atyrau region.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
