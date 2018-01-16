Fog, strong winds, snowstorms forecast for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage will cause snowfalls in the east of Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Kazhydromet also warns of snowstorms, fog, ice, and winds strengthening across the country.

According to the forecasters, fog, blowing snow and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North-Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog and snowstorms on Tuesday. In North-Kazakhstan region winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog, ice, snowstorms, and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected in South Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.